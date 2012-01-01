Kat Mors
I'm a Danish single mother travelling as a Web Designer - currently we are slow travelling in Costa Rica. I went from a struggling entrepreneur to a fulltime traveling web designer, today working as a Web designer coach helping you do the exact same!
I was bitten by 'the travel bug' very early. My parents were in the travel business and took me travelling all over the world since I was a child - I was hooked! Since then, I've been to almost 40 countries and I'm still exploring. Working online makes this life possible!
My favorite country so far has been Costa Rica. I absolutely love the nature, lush rainforests and animal life in Costa Rica. We have travelled this country a while now, and while we have been to other countries we come back here as our main base -- it has become home.
